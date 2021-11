English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 November 2021

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S held on Friday 19 November 2021, a resolution passed by the Board of Directors to distribute dividend of DKK 2.6 billion was approved.

