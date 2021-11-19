Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Exchange Platform Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest study collated by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global data exchange platform services market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the data exchange platform services market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the data exchange platform services market will progress during the forecast period of 2021 - 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the data exchange platform services market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the data exchange platform services market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the data exchange platform services market. The global data exchange platform services market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the data exchange platform services market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the data exchange platform services market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

The report provides detailed information about the data exchange platform services market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the data exchange platform services market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of data exchange platform services?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the data exchange platform services market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the data exchange platform services market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the data exchange platform services market from 2021 to 2031?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the data exchange platform services market?

Which are the leading companies in the data exchange platform services market?

What are the strategies of companies operating in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary - Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.3.1. Forecast Factors

4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis

4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.3.3.1. Drivers

4.3.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.4. Application Analysis: Data Exchange Platform

4.4.1. Controlled Exploration

4.4.2. Internal Optimization

4.4.3. Governed Data Sharing

4.4.4. Data Enrichment

4.4.5. Data Monetization

4.5. Impact Analysis: Growth in number and Intensity of Cyber Attacks on Data Exchange Platform Services Market

4.6. Case Study Data Exchange Platform

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.7.1. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending

4.7.1.1. Increase in Spending

4.7.1.2. Decrease in Spending

4.7.2. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Data Exchange Platform Services Market

4.7.3. Recovery Period (3 Months/6 Months/12 Months)

4.8. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.8.1. By Services

4.8.2. By Enterprise Size

4.8.3. By Industry

4.9. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.9.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players

4.9.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions

4.10. Market Outlook



5. Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031

5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020

5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031



6. Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis, by Services

6.1. Key Segment Analysis

6.2. Data Exchange Platform Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Services, 2018 - 2031

6.2.1. Advisory Services

6.2.1.1. Data Exchange Strategy

6.2.1.2. Data Exchange Roadmap

6.2.2. Data Mapping Services

6.2.3. Data Ingestion Services

6.2.4. Partner to Partner Data Exchange Services

6.2.5. Project Management Services

6.2.6. Support Services



7. Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Data Exchange Platform Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2031

7.3.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

7.3.2. Large Enterprises



8. Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis, by Industry

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. Data Exchange Platform Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 2031

8.3.1. Automotive

8.3.2. BFSI

8.3.3. Government

8.3.4. Healthcare

8.3.5. IT & Telecom

8.3.6. Manufacturing

8.3.7. Media and Entertainment

8.3.8. Retail

8.3.9. Transportation and Logistics

8.3.10. Utilities



9. Global Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Data Exchange Platform Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America



10. North America Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis



11. Europe Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis and Forecast



12. APAC Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Data Exchange Platform Services Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Amazon Web Services

16.1.1. Business Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Geographical Footprint

16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.2. Adeptia

16.2.1. Business Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Geographical Footprint

16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.3. Axway Software

16.3.1. Business Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Geographical Footprint

16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.4. BDEX, LLC

16.4.1. Business Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Geographical Footprint

16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.5. Comarch SA.

16.5.1. Business Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Geographical Footprint

16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.6. Data Republic Pty Ltd.

16.6.1. Business Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Geographical Footprint

16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.7. DataMotion Inc.

16.7.1. Business Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Geographical Footprint

16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.8. Dawex Systems

16.8.1. Business Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Geographical Footprint

16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.9. Gemalto NV

16.9.1. Business Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Geographical Footprint

16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.10. Harbr Group Limited

16.10.1. Business Overview

16.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.10.3. Geographical Footprint

16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.11. Hitachi Vantara Corporation

16.11.1. Business Overview

16.11.2. Product Portfolio

16.11.3. Geographical Footprint

16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.12. IBM Corporation

16.12.1. Business Overview

16.12.2. Product Portfolio

16.12.3. Geographical Footprint

16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.13. InteHealth, Inc.

16.13.1. Business Overview

16.13.2. Product Portfolio

16.13.3. Geographical Footprint

16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.14. Lotame Solutions, Inc.

16.14.1. Business Overview

16.14.2. Product Portfolio

16.14.3. Geographical Footprint

16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.15. LuxTrust S.A.

16.15.1. Business Overview

16.15.2. Product Portfolio

16.15.3. Geographical Footprint

16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.16. Microsoft Corporation

16.16.1. Business Overview

16.16.2. Product Portfolio

16.16.3. Geographical Footprint

16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.17. Oracle Corporation

16.17.1. Business Overview

16.17.2. Product Portfolio

16.17.3. Geographical Footprint

16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.18. SAP SE

16.18.1. Business Overview

16.18.2. Product Portfolio

16.18.3. Geographical Footprint

16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy

16.19. UBITECH

16.19.1. Business Overview

16.19.2. Product Portfolio

16.19.3. Geographical Footprint

16.19.4. Revenue and Strategy



17. Key Takeaways

