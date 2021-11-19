The Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market is expected to grow by $ 11.10 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483107/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the high throughput screening (hts) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in R&D investments and the increasing prevalence of chronic disease. In addition, rise in R&D investments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The high throughput screening (HTS) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The high throughput screening (HTS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Academic and research institutes

• CROs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the patent expiration of drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the high throughput screening (HTS) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on high throughput screening (HTS) market covers the following areas:

• High throughput screening (HTS) market sizing

• High throughput screening (HTS) market forecast

• High throughput screening (HTS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high throughput screening (HTS) market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the high throughput screening (HTS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

