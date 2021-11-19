Idaho STEM Company Bringing Drones to Iowa Educators

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced that the company has been selected by the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council to scale its highly successful Ready, Set, Drone! program for upper elementary and middle school students.



Each year, Iowa invests $3M in high-quality STEM programming that reaches up to 100,000 learners in and out of school. PCS Edventures is one of the twelve program providers approved for the STEM Scale-Up menu for the 2022-2023 academic year. Educators who apply to participate in the spring of 2022 will receive materials and professional development training over the summer before beginning program implementation.

Michelle Victor, Director of STEM Development, commented, “We are honored to support Iowa's critical efforts to inspire students to pursue STEM careers. Drones are relevant to a wide range of high-demand industries in Iowa, from agriculture to construction to clean energy. The Ready, Set, Drone program has a strong history of opening students' eyes to the real-world applications of drone technology, increasing participation in STEM programs, and motivating students to continue their STEM studies. It's exciting to be able to bring these positive experiences to all the future drone pilots, engineers and innovators of Iowa.”

Todd Hackett, CEO, commented, “As a resident of Iowa, I could not be more enthused to know that the our Ready, Set, Drone! STEM education program has been selected by Iowa as one of the exemplary programs for educators to choose from. I believe this will be an excellent partnership and highly benefit Iowans in their development of drone technology as it is applicable to so many career paths.”

