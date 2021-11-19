English Finnish

Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 19 November 2021 at 1.30 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar hands over solar district heating system in Narbonne, France

Savosolar has handed over a solar thermal system for a district heating system in Narbonne, France, to newHeat SAS, who acted as the project developer, owns the plant and sells heat to the district heating network of the city of Narbonne. Savosolar delivery included the supply and installation of the collectors, the piping to the solar station and the solar station.

The delivery agreement for the Narbosol project was announced in August 2020, and including additional orders the total value of the project is approximately EUR 1,0 million. The 3 200 m2 collector field is built with Savo 15 SG collectors. The field produces an estimated 2 300 MWh per year, meaning approximately 600 tons less of CO2 emissions compared to use of natural gas.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: ”The growing demand to reduce CO2 emissions and rising fossil fuel prices are encouraging district heating companies in different countries to switch to clean heat production. The Narbosol project is a good example of this trend. I am very pleased that Savosolar offering proved to be the best solution for district heating in the city of Narbonne, too. Companies and communities need clean heat, and large-scale solar heat is a competitive and long-lasting, genuinely clean option.”

