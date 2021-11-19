The Global Fundus Cameras Market is expected to grow by $ 120.40 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fundus Cameras Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483058/?utm_source=GNW

55% during the forecast period. Our report on the fundus cameras market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases and the increasing use of non-mydriatic cameras. In addition, the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fundus cameras market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fundus cameras market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-mydriatic fundus cameras

• Hybrid fundus cameras

• Mydriatic fundus cameras



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies technological advancesas one of the prime reasons driving the fundus cameras market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fundus cameras market covers the following areas:

• Fundus cameras market sizing

• Fundus cameras market forecast

• Fundus cameras market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fundus cameras market vendors that include Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, EasyScan BV, Epipole Ltd., Haag-Streit AG, Kowa Co. Ltd., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Optomed Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Topcon Medical Systems Inc. Also, the fundus cameras market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

