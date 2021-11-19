The Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market is expected to grow by 40.06 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.71% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242301/?utm_source=GNW

71% during the forecast period. Our report on the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the enforcement of regulations to propel the adoption of efficient conversion kits and the development in emerging markets driving conversion kit adoption. In addition, the enforcement of regulations to propel the adoption of efficient conversion kits is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of grid-independent low-cost hybrid kit for light vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market covers the following areas:

• Hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market sizing

• Hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market forecast

• Hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt. Ltd., Enginer, EVDrive, Hybrid Design Services Inc., IX Energy Pvt. Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Odyne Systems LLC, Stealth EV, and XL Hybrids Inc. Also, the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

