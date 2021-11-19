Brink’s Appoints Lindsay Blackwood as General Counsel

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions, today announced that Lindsay Blackwood has been promoted to executive vice president and general counsel effective immediately.



Blackwood joined Brink’s in 2012 as assistant general counsel and served in that role until 2020, when she was named vice president, associate general counsel. She has also served as corporate secretary since 2013. Prior to joining Brink’s, she served as associate chief counsel and corporate secretary for Cigna Corporation from 2006 to 2012. Blackwood graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in history and holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.



Doug Pertz, president and CEO of Brink’s said: “Since joining Brink’s, Lindsay has provided sound guidance to the Brink’s executive leadership team, as well as our board of directors and its committees on corporate governance matters, executive compensation, financing, disclosures and compliance with U.S. federal securities regulations. She is also playing the lead role in developing the legal and regulatory strategy surrounding the introduction of our tech-enabled cash management solutions.”

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

