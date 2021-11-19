Global Pigment Dispersions Industry Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026 - Increasing Demand for Organic Pigments, Growing Importance of Aesthetics in Packaging

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pigment Dispersions Market by Dispersion Type(Water based, Solvent based), Application, Pigment Type, End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Paper & Printing, Textile), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pigment dispersions market is projected to reach USD 44.4 billion by 2026 from USD 37.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The escalating demand from high-value end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, as well as rapid industrialization in emerging economies are the drivers for the market. Rising demand for paints & coatings and construction materials in emerging economies is also driving the pigment dispersions market.

Additionally, the growing demand for organic pigments in paints & coatings and printing inks applications is positively influencing the market. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Peru, Malaysia, and others is expected to provide huge opportunities for the growth of the pigment dispersions market.

Solvent based pigment dispersions accounted for the largest share amongst other dispersion types in the pigment dispersions market

Solvent based pigment dispersions have a wide range of applications and exhibit beneficial properties. The key growth driver of the high consumption of these pigment dispersions is owing to their low surface tension, which makes the wetting of pigment particles easier. Solvent-based dispersions have various functional properties such as high print quality, fast-drying, and adhesion to many substrates. Solvent-based dispersions are mostly used in the printing and automotive industries.

Decorative paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the pigment dispersions market

The decorative paints & coatings segment is the largest, which is projected to continue till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption in this segment is owing to their demand in residential and non-residential building construction. They are primarily used on the interiors and exteriors of various residential and non-residential buildings. Residential construction is projected to be the leading consumer of decorative coatings due to the increasing demand for new painting and repainting of residential constructions and the rapid growth in homeownership in emerging countries.

Building & construction segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the pigment dispersions market

The building & construction sector is the largest consumer of pigment dispersions. In the building & construction industry, pigment dispersions are used in pavers, flooring, tiling, bridges, pipe & panels, and precast walls. Pigment dispersions provide heat stability, chemical inertness, weatherability, and lightfastness properties. In this industry, pigment dispersions are widely used in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. Growing awareness and the booming business of interior decoration drive the use of pigment dispersions in interior designing.

APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the pigment dispersions market during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing market for pigment dispersions. This growth can be largely attributed to the growing construction and manufacturing sector in developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and others in the region, where demand for industrial machinery, automobiles, textiles, and packaging materials, as well as new building construction, are growing rapidly. Furthermore, growth in population and growing urbanization are also driving the market and increasing pigment dispersions utilization. In addition, progress in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives are expected to attract business investments for industrial development are also driving the market for pigment dispersions in the region.

Research Coverage

This report covers the pigment dispersions market and forecasts its market size until 2026. The market has been segmented based on pigment type, dispersion type, application, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the pigment dispersions market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries. It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Paints and Coatings Booming Construction Industry Increasing Applications of Pigment Dispersions in Emerging Economies

Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations Volatility in Raw Material (Pigment) Prices

Opportunities Increasing Demand for Organic Pigments Growing Importance of Aesthetics in Packaging

Challenges Regulations Related to Recycling of Plastics



Companies Profiled

Achitex Minerva S.p.A.

Aralon Color GmbH

Astro Emulsions

Aum Farbenchem (India) Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Chromaflo

Chromatech Inc.

DCC Colourants

DCL Corporation

Decorative Color & Chemicals, Inc.

DIC Corporation

DyStar Industries

Heubach GmbH

Kemiteks

Lanxess

Manali Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

Mikuni-Color

Penn Color

Pidilite

Rpm International Inc.

Sudarshan Chemical

Synthesia, A.S.

Tennants Textile Colours Ltd. (TTC)

Tiarco Chemical Europe GmbH and TRCC Europe GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaxu3j