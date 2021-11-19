Reggae Concert, 'Champions of the Mic', Available to Pre-Order Online Now

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champions of The Mic is the latest production from Top Gun Entertainment, showcasing reggae legends. Fans can enjoy a series of concerts from the wonders of reggae music from the comfort of their homes by streaming the concert online.

"We took a unique approach when producing this concert by adding in the hip hop element with comedy and reggae." - Brad Eaddy (creator and executive producer).

It's the first installment of the series from Top Gun Entertainment with a star-studded lineup.

"I'm excited to premiere Champions of The mic, showcasing reggae legends including, Tristan Palma, Milton Henry, Winston Hussey, Martin Campbell, Sister Nancy, Purpleman & Yellowman." - Brad Eaddy

The concerts captivate audiences with smooth, yet power reggae tunes and celebrates the incredible acts that use their platform to bring awareness to injustices many face in the United States and across the world, such as social injustice, sexism, racism and poverty.

"Champions of The Mic is a series that pays homage to the artists that have used their platform to speak about issues that have affected the world," said Eaddy.

Champions of The Mic is hosted by comedian Faizon Love, star of Friday, Elf, Couples Retreat and a host of other popular movies. The concert offers family fun entertainment through reggae and hip-hop and creates a space to learn about injustices in the world and make them a little easier to deal with.

"We hope fans will be transported to the epic concerts, which were filmed in Hawaii, and enjoy the performances of some of music's most legendary artists." - Brad Eaddy

The musical champions give a powerful performance, and the film includes exclusive interviews from the performers as they share their stories with the audience at home.

To find out more and pre-order "Champions of The Mic" today, visit championsofthemic.com.

