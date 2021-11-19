AGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGF ETFs

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the estimated annual 2021 reinvested distributions for the AGF ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange as set out in the chart below. These estimated annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGF ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as taxable.

The annual reinvested distributions will be paid in the form of a notional distribution. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGF ETF may increase.



Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, up to November 10, 2021. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change before the AGF ETFs’ December 15, 2021 tax year end. The actual distribution amounts, will be reported on or about December 30, 2021.



The actual taxable amounts for 2021, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2022. Unitholders of record of an AGF ETF on December 31, 2021 will receive the actual 2021 reinvested distributions payable in respect of that AGF ETF on December 31, 2021. Cash distributions for December 2021 will be reported separately.



Details regarding the estimated “per unit” capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange 0.16407 AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange 0.15770 AGFiQ Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.49418 AGFiQ Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange - AGFiQ Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange 2.49400 AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange 0.36976 AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 2.39615 AGFiQ International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange - AGFiQ US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 6.28826 AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange -



As previously announced, AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (ticker: QMA) and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (ticker: QMY) will be terminating effective at the close of business on or about December 15, 2021 (the ETF Termination Date). AGF will issue an additional press release on or about the ETF Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations, including final distributions for the terminating ETFs, if any.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Forward-looking information



This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF ETFs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual reinvested capital gains distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this news release. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2021, (the AGF ETFs’ tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the AGF ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the AGF ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity, as applicable.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

