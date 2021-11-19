Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences.



The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference — on-demand fireside chat available beginning November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference — fireside chat on November 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET

The Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference — fireside chat on November 30, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

