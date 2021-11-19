DTE Energy answers White House call for more energy assistance for vulnerable customers

Detroit, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, November 19, 2021 — DTE Energy reaffirmed its commitment to help its most vulnerable customers keep the light and heat on as part of an announcement issued by the White House yesterday.

“DTE Energy is working closely with the State of Michigan and support agencies to deliver help to our customers in need," said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. "Since the beginning of the pandemic we partnered with the state in extraordinary ways to directly apply financial aid to the accounts of customers we knew qualified for it. This lifeline has been essential in keeping the lights on and houses warm for our most vulnerable customers. We support the administration's call to action and will work to meet this commitment."

DTE Energy offers a range of assistance options for customers experiencing a financial hardship. In addition to the solutions described below, DTE is continuing to partner with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to directly apply Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) financial aid to the accounts of vulnerable customers who qualify for this help.

In total, eligible DTE customers received $119 million in funding through LIHEAP, Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) and similar programs in fiscal year 2021.

Customers should reach out to DTE at 1-800-477-4747 as soon as they think they may not be able to pay upcoming bills. The sooner customers reach out for help, the more opportunities will be available to them.

Contact DTE at 1-800-477-4747 or visit https://dteenergy.com/help to learn more about:

Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan

If you are 150% below the federal poverty level, this program allows you to keep up with energy bills through a fixed payment plan based on income and energy use. It can also help you become more self-sufficient through education on how to pay bills on time, budgeting and becoming more energy efficient. The program involves applying for and receiving assistance from the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP).

Winter Protection Plans

These plans protect service to senior citizens and other vulnerable customers earning below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Personalized Service Protection

We customize affordable payment plans based on an individual’s situation and provide additional time to bring accounts up to date.

Residential Income Assistance Credit

Based on your income, you may qualify for a $7.50 per month credit on your electric account and/or a $12.25 per month credit on your gas account.

These programs are also available to help customers facing financial challenges:

State Emergency Relief (SER)

This program provides immediate help if you meet federal income guidelines. State Emergency Relief is required for other forms of help such as DTE’s LSP program, the Michigan Energy Assistance Program, Home Heating Credits, etc. Contact the Department of Health and Human Services at 855.275.6424 or visit newmibridges.michigan.gov.

COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA)

If you rent your home and are behind on your rent or energy bills, you could qualify for CERA financial aid. Go to michigan.gov/CERA to learn more and apply.

Home Heating Credit (HHC)

Based on your income, you may be eligible for a home heating credit to help pay winter heating bills. Contact the United Way at 211 or the Accounting Aid Society for assistance in filing.

