BlueCity to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Friday, November 26, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.



BlueCity's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Friday, November 26, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 26, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ community providing a comprehensive suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community. The company fulfills both the daily and lifelong needs of its members through a wide range of targeted and tailored services, including social networking, livestreaming and health-related services. With commitment to providing high-quality user experience, ensuring privacy protection, and promoting community health and well-being, BlueCity has captured the hearts and minds of LGBTQ people across the globe. Available in 13 languages, BlueCity's mobile app Blued has connected more than 60 million registered users in about 170 countries and regions. According to Frost and Sullivan 2020, it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam by MAUs.

