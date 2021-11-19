DegenSwap.io Raises $3 Million to Launch Cross-Chain Aggregator Umbrella; Token Price Soars 4,200%

San Francisco, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via BlockchainWire) DegenSwap (http://degenswap.io), powered by Atom Foundation (http://atom.foundation), the group behind multiple brilliant DeFi liquidity solutions, today announced the successful US $3 Million raise via an initial launch on DynamicSwap (http://dynamicswap.exchange); the launch brought participating investors a 42X on their initial investment. A single-click, cross-chain aggregator umbrella, DegenSwap is backed by high-profile investors including Michael Terpin of BitAngels, and notable venture capital groups such as Moonwhale, Draper Venture Network, MeXC, Interstellar Digital, Maven Ventures, Mantra DAO and more; the platform is a designed to bring to users the best prices across all other market aggregators. The initial platform launch will include Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) and will provide one-click interoperability between the two separate blockchains. Positioned as an umbrella aggregator, the platform solves a major barrier currently affecting the cryptocurrency market by providing 100% reimbursement on gas fees.

Atom Foundation focuses on liquidity solutions on the blockchain and is known for multiple innovative DeFi solutions already on the market. Atom Foundation CEO, Yoda (Jude) Regev, emphatically spoke regarding the launch:

“We saw an issue when testing aggregators across the cryptocurrency space where the prices were different even though all aggregators claim to have the lowest price. Further, it is evident that gas fees and complicated cross-chain processes limit trading and deter new users to the decentralized world. So to solve this, we designed DegenSwap to not only display the best price among all aggregators but also to reimburse users for their gas and fee costs, which is a game-changer for crypto.”

The DegenSwap platform includes a native token, DEGEN, which is available at the moment on DynamicSwap and will soon be added on Uniswap, Sushiswap, and PancakeSwap; the group also has executed agreements with centralized exchanges like MeXC and more. The native token has grown 10X since launch and 42X from the private sale, as the public sale is still running. Cryptocurrency projects also have the ability to easily create a license-free, one-click clone of the DegenSwap platform. The projects can even charge their own fees and transaction taxes and leverage the fee-reimbursement technology without any development.

For more information about DegenSwap’s innovative cross-chain aggregator umbrella, or to license the DegenSwap technology, please visit the official platform and join their Telegram community.

About Atom Foundation

Atom Foundation is a DeFi liquidity ecosystem powered by proprietary protocols designed to underline IDOs, Auctions, NFT marketplace, multiple swaps, and more. Atom Foundation’s main goal is to improve liquidity access to digital and traditional illiquid assets. The foundation’s ecosystem supports solutions for decentralized claimless insurance, social currencies, real estate, venture capital loans, cross-chain networks, blockchain, and other financial instruments that position the foundation at the forefront of the future of finance.