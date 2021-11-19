The Global Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market is expected to grow by 47.92 thousand MT during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136822/?utm_source=GNW

92 thousand MT during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. Our report on carbon fiber in the automotive composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber and stringent regulations in the automotive industry. In addition, excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market analysis includes material and application segments and geographic landscape.



The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Long fiber thermoplastic

• Sheet molding compound

• Prepreg

• Short fiber thermoplastic

• Others



By Application

• Exterior components

• Interior components

• Structural and powertrain

• Chassis systems

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased production capacity of automotive in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on carbon fiber in the automotive composites market covers the following areas:

• Carbon fiber in the automotive composites market sizing

• Carbon fiber in the automotive composites market forecast

• Carbon fiber in the automotive composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon fiber in the automotive composites market vendors that include Composite Holding Co., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG, Scott Bader Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136822/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________