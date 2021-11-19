The Global Digital Retail Marketing Market is expected to grow by $ 524.18 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 24.01% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069622/?utm_source=GNW

01% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital retail marketing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in social media and higher brand recall in online advertisements. In addition, rapid growth in social media is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital retail marketing market analysis includes the type segments and geographic landscape.



The digital retail marketing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Search ads

• Display ads

• Social media

• E-mail marketing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• ME



This study identifies the increased popularity of audio-visual advertisingas one of the prime reasons driving the digital retail marketing market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital retail marketing market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Omnicom Group Inc., Pinterest Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc. Also, the digital retail marketing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

