Media advisory: President Bea Bruske available to speak about Canada’s unions’ priorities for new Parliament

OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Parliament set to return – amidst rising inflation, stretching family budgets and an uneven economic recovery – Canada’s unions are focused on making sure MPs are ready to get to work on policies that put workers and their families at the heart of Canada’s recovery plans.



Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, is available to speak to the media about the upcoming return of Parliament and what a worker-centred recovery looks like.

“The pandemic laid bare existing inequities and the reality is many workers and families are still struggling. Parliament must act quickly to help people now being left behind after the cancellation of emergency help last month,” said Bruske. “Canada’s unions are committed to working with the government and all parties in Parliament on behalf of Canada’s workers and their families.”

“We need concrete action to help take the strain off family budgets with investments in making housing affordable; implementation of pharmacare – to make medicine affordable for everyone; child care deals with every province and territory, so parents now pushed to the economic sidelines have a path back to the labour force; and a permanent fix to our broken EI system, so our social safety net is there for the next crisis, whether health or climate related,” concluded Bruske.

Learn more about how Canada’s unions are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

