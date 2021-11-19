Samsung Joins Via Licensing’s MPEG-H 3D Audio Licensing Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Corporation, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced that Samsung has joined the company’s MPEG-H 3D Audio patent pool as both a licensee and a licensor. Launched in June 2021, Via’s pool enables innovators and implementors to license MPEG-H 3D Audio standard essential patents under fair and reasonable terms.



“We are pleased that Samsung has decided to join our new MPEG-H 3D Audio patent pool,” said Joe Siino, President of Via Licensing. “Welcoming the entire suite of Samsung products and innovations into the pool increases the value we deliver to our pool members, and the entire global ecosystem.”

The international standard MPEG-H 3D Audio provides personalized, immersive sound across a wide variety of devices. Already adopted by major broadcast and streaming application standards around the world, MPEG-H delivers a new set of innovative tools to creatives and content providers. Companies offering a license to their essential MPEG-H 3D Audio patents through Via’s licensing program include Dolby, ETRI, Fraunhofer, Orange, Royal Philips, Samsung, Sony Group Corp., VoiceAge, and WILUS.

About Via Licensing Corporation

Via Licensing Corporation is a global intellectual property solutions provider dedicated to enabling innovation in partnership with technology companies, entertainment companies and universities around the world. Via develops and manages licensing programs on behalf of highly innovative companies in markets such as audio, wireless, broadcast, and automotive. Via is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolby Laboratories, Inc., a company with more than 50 years of experience in innovation. For more information about Via, please visit www.via-corp.com.

Contact

Via Licensing

Liz Weber

+1 415-645-4124

press@vialicensing.com