Feel Foods to Attend Planted Expo in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) is pleased to announce that it will attending Planted Expo Vancouver (“Planted Expo”) as an exhibitor at booth number 29 on November 20th and 21st at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Feel will be showcasing its Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes as well as other plant-based products from the Feel Foods family of companies.



Planted Expo Conference Details:

Place: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building

Date: November 20 – 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Daily

Tickets: https://www.showpass.com/planted-expo-vancouver-2021/

Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event of the year where over 250 plant-based edible and lifestyle businesses gather to showcase their products and inspirational speakers from around the world share their industry insights. Proof of vaccination is required to attend.

Feel Foods Director and CEO David Greenway states: “We are excited to showcase our unique and delicious Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products at the Planted Expo in Vancouver, one of Canada’s largest plant-based events of the year.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” (“Black Sheep”) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the Company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information on Black Sheep’s products and story, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, it’s 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

