mPhase Names Angelia Hrytsyshyn as Chief Financial Officer

Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower 5G-enhanced electric vehicle (EV) charging network and consumer engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Angelia Hrytsyshyn as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 22, 2021. Hrytsyshyn will oversee the global financial operations for the company, including accounting, treasury, business planning, SEC Reporting, tax and treasury functions.



With over 17 years experience in six distinct financial and accounting roles, Hrytsyshyn brings a diverse background that complements multiple segments within the mPhase business. In addition to her recent CFO experience, she previously served as Treasurer of American Trading and Production Corporation/Atapco Properties, a commercial real estate development company that owns and operates more than 2 million square feet of industrial, retail, office, residential and mixed-use properties in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Prior to senior positions in the real estate field, Hrytsyshyn held various financial roles at Constellation (a subsidiary of Exelon), one of the country’s leading providers of electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy, with more than 2 million customers across 17 states. At Constellation her functions included: managing multiple operational and financial risk-based audits; associate accountable for the planning and control of a $1.5 billion Capital Project Plan; and associate responsible for planning, coordinating and developing the five-year business plan, budgets and LRP, and facilitation of the annual strategy review. Other prior experience included the role of Senior Associate, SEC External Reporting for PHH Corp., one of the largest subservicers of residential mortgages in the United States; and Senior Associate, SEC Audits for PWC, the second-largest professional services network in the world.

“Hiring a CFO has been a top priority for a while, so we are pleased to have Angelia join us at such an important point in our growth trajectory,” said mPhase CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “She not only has real estate experience in the states where we intend to have a strong initial presence, but she also worked for a key U.S. utility, in a space where we are looking to partner around the U.S. With such a strong background across multiple industries and corporate disciplines, we expect Angelia will have an immediate impact on our efforts to accelerate our initiatives in the EV space.”

“When I examined the key elements of the mPhase strategy, I recognized a complementary set of challenges and opportunities that matched my experience, particularly in the areas of real-estate and energy,” said CFO Angelia Hrytsyshyn. “The opportunity to join a company with this kind of growth potential at a point when I can have a meaningful impact is very appealing. I look forward to being part of the mPhase team as we work to make the mPower brand an important part of the EV landscape.”

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com; and at www.mpower.co. Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

