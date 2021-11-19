DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Codere Online

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) ("DD3"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that at a special meeting of stockholders on November 18, 2021, its stockholders voted to approve its proposed business combination (the “Proposed Business Combination”) with Codere Online1, a leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America.



The Proposed Business Combination is expected to close on or about November 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The ordinary shares and warrants of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (“Holdco”) are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “CDRO” and “CDROW,” respectively, following the consummation of the Proposed Business Combination.

About Codere Online

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including any statements as to Holdco’s, Codere Online’s, DD3’s or the combined company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, market size and potential growth opportunities, competitive position, expectations and timings related to commercial launches or the consummation of the Proposed Business Combination, potential benefits of the Proposed Business Combination and PIPE investments, technological and market trends and other future conditions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Holdco’s, Codere Online’s, DD3’s and the combined company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predict,” “likely,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Holdco’s, Codere Online’s and DD3’s expectations with respect to the timing of the completion of the Proposed Business Combination and the trading of Holdco’s securities on Nasdaq.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Holdco’s, Codere Online’s and DD3’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement entered into among Holdco, Codere Online, DD3 and the other parties thereto in connection with the Proposed Business Combination (the “Business Combination Agreement”); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Holdco, Codere Online and/or DD3 following the announcement of the Business Combination Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the Proposed Business Combination, including due to failure to obtain certain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any other event, change, or other circumstance that could cause the Proposed Business Combination to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on Codere Online’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the Proposed Business Combination; (6) the inability to obtain and/or maintain the listing of Holdco’s ordinary shares or warrants on Nasdaq following the Proposed Business Combination; (7) the risk that the Proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Proposed Business Combination; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Codere Online and the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the Proposed Business Combination; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (11) the possibility that Holdco, Codere Online or DD3 may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in Holdco’s and DD3’s most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a registration statement on Form F-4 filed by Holdco with the SEC on August 12, 2021, as amended, and the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement, filed by Holdco and DD3, respectively, with the SEC on October 27, 2021. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Holdco, DD3, Codere Online, the combined company, the Proposed Business Combination or other matters and attributable to Holdco, Codere Online or DD3 or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of Holdco, Codere Online and DD3 expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement and does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Business Combination. This press release also does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contacts:

Investors

Ryan Lawrence, ICR

Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com

332-242-4321

Guillermo Lancha, Codere

Guillermo.Lancha@codere.com

(+34)-628-928-152

Media

Brian Ruby, ICR

Brian.Ruby@icrinc.com

203-682-8268

_____________________________________

1 Codere Online refers to, collectively, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., Servicios de Juego Online, S.A.U. and their respective subsidiaries which will form part of the group whose parent will be Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. upon consummation of the Proposed Business Combination.