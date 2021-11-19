Worldwide Internet Sports Betting Industry to 2031 - Featuring 888 Holdings, Betway and Cyber Bet Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Sports Betting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global Internet sports betting market has been published which presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global Internet sports betting market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global Internet sports betting market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global Internet sports betting market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global Internet sports betting market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global Internet sports betting market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global Internet sports betting market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered

What are the key factors influencing the Internet sports betting market in each country?

What will be the CAGR of the global Internet sports betting market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global Internet sports betting market?

What is the revenue of the global Internet sports betting market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global Internet sports betting market?

Which are the leading companies in the global Internet sports betting market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Internet Gambling and Betting Industry Overview

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Technological Overview

5.9. Region Wise Comparison Analysis by Game Type (SEA, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa)

5.10. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.10.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



6. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, By Game Type

6.1. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Game Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Table Tennis

6.1.2. Cybersport

6.1.2.1. Battle Ground

6.1.2.2. Call of Duty (COD)

6.1.2.3. Counter-Strike

6.1.2.4. Dota 2

6.1.2.5. Hearthstone

6.1.2.6. League of Legends

6.1.2.7. FIFA

6.1.2.8. PES

6.1.2.9. eBasketball

6.1.2.10. Others

6.1.3. Football

6.1.4. Basketball

6.1.5. Baseball

6.1.6. Hockey

6.1.7. Cricket

6.1.8. Boxing

6.1.9. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Game Type



7. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, By Device Type

7.1. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Device Type, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Desktops and Laptop

7.1.2. Tablets and Mobile

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Device Type



8. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Global Internet Sports Betting Market Size (US$ Mn), by Region, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



9. North America Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Indonesia Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Thailand Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Vietnam Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Malaysia Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast



17. South America Internet Sports Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2020)

18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

18.3.1. 888 Holdings plc.

18.3.1.1. Company Overview

18.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.1.3. Revenue

18.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.2. Betway Group

18.3.2.1. Company Overview

18.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.2.3. Revenue

18.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.3. Cyber Bet

18.3.3.1. Company Overview

18.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.3.3. Revenue

18.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.4. GVC Holdings Plc.

18.3.4.1. Company Overview

18.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.4.3. Revenue

18.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.5. Kindred Group

18.3.5.1. Company Overview

18.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.5.3. Revenue

18.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.6. Paddy Power Betfair plc

18.3.6.1. Company Overview

18.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.6.3. Revenue

18.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.7. The Betway Group

18.3.7.1. Company Overview

18.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.7.3. Revenue

18.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.8. The Stars Group

18.3.8.1. Company Overview

18.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.8.3. Revenue

18.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.9. Unibet

18.3.9.1. Company Overview

18.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.9.3. Revenue

18.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

18.3.10. Unikrn Inc.

18.3.10.1. Company Overview

18.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

18.3.10.3. Revenue

18.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview



19. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lkxeb