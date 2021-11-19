The Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 217.13 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060880/?utm_source=GNW

13 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Our report on high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need to reduce contamination of food products and the rising need to increase the shelf life of food products with adequate nutrient content. In addition, the growing need to reduce contamination of food products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Horizontal HPP equipment

• Vertical HPP equipment



By Application

• Fruits and vegetables

• Meat products

• Beverages

• Seafood

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing end-user preference for certified HPP equipmentas one of the prime reasons driving the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market covers the following areas:

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market sizing

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market forecast

• High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market vendors that include APAPROCESSING BZ SL, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Hiperbaric S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Hydrolock, Kobe Steel Ltd., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, and thyssenkrupp AG. Also, the high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



