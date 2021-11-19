The Global Lifting Columns Market is expected to grow by $ 240.05 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lifting Columns Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961923/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on lifting columns market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns and the increasing preference for automation in multiple sectors. In addition, the increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lifting columns market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The lifting columns market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Multi-stage lifting columns

• Two-stage lifting columns



By Application

• Industrial sector

• Healthcare sector

• Ergonomics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the availability of customized lifting solutionsas one of the prime reasons driving the lifting columns market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lifting columns market covers the following areas:

• Lifting columns market sizing

• Lifting columns market forecast

• Lifting columns market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lifting columns market vendors that include B. Ketterer Sohne GmbH & Co. KG, DIHAO Electric Zhejiang Co. Ltd., Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG, HOERBIGER Holding AG, LINAK AS, Phoenix Mecano Inc., Romheld GmbH Friedrichshutte, SUSPA GmbH, Thomson Industries Inc., and TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the lifting columns market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



