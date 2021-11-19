High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market Size Worth US$ ~51.03 billion by 2031| Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Market is expected to clock US$ ~51.03 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, cancer, and the rising investments for development of innovative drugs.

Growth Engines

Increasing focus by pharmaceutical companies on development of potent compounds has rose opportunities for HPAPI manufacturers. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in RandD activities for developing potent drugs as well as expanding their HPAPI manufacturing sites. For instance, in September 2020, Sequens, a pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer opened a high potency active pharmaceutical production unit at Villeneuve-La-Garenne, France. An investment of US$ 35 million was made for this facility. Such initiatives are anticipated to fuel the growth of HPAPI market during the projected period.

The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product, Drug Type, Manufacturer Type, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been segmented into synthetic HPAPI and biotech HPAPI. Biotech HPAPI segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the HPAPI market. Factors such as advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, growing demand for biologics, and increasing investment for RandD of new drugs are contributing to the growth of this segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market for high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients holding the largest share of the market in 2020. The rising prevalance of various diseases such as cancer, growing investments by regional pharmaceutical companies for RandD activities for new drugs, presence of large number of HPAPI manufacturers, and the increasing demand for potent drugs are some of the factors driving the growth of HPAPI market in North America.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market include:

Pfizer Inc

Merck and Co., Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sanofi

Mylan N.V

AbbVie Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 7.1% 2031 Market Value USD 51.03 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Segment Covered Product, Drug Type, Manufacturer Type, Application

Table of contents

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Pipeline Assessment Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HIGH POTENCY ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT (HPAPI)MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Synthetic Biotech

TOC continue..

