Barbecue At Home Celebrates Holiday Season With Two New Meat Gift Boxes

Dallas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is helping pit masters fire up the grill this holiday season with the launch of two new Chef Curated Boxes, the Western Dinner Soiree Box and Pit Boss Box.

Available for purchase at BarbecueAtHome.com and shipped straight to your doorstep – the new Meat Gift Boxes were created specifically with the holiday host and pit masters in mind.

The Western Dinner Soiree Box is the perfect gift for the holiday host and features premium meats, craft sausage, and southern sides fit for any Friendsgiving dinner. The box includes: 1 Queso Blanco, 1 Brisket Chili, 2 New York Strip (2 packs for total of 4), 2 Boneless Ribeye (2 packs for total of 4), 2 Pork Chop (2 packs for total of 4), 1 Beer Cheese Kielbasa, 1 Garlic Smoked Sausage, 1 Scalloped Potatoes, 1 Three Cheese Mac and Cheese, 1 Creamed Spinach, 1 Jalapeno Rosemary Steak seasoning, plus 1 FREE Beef Brisket rub.

The Pit Boss Box takes your grilling game to another level with premium meats ready for smoking over your favorite woods. The box includes: 1 Prime Rib Roast (5 - 7 lb.), 1 Pork Belly (2 - 2.5 lb.), 2 Half Chicken (2 - 2.5 lb.), 1 rack of St. Louis Ribs, 1 Chili Pork Butt rub, 1 Jalapeño Rosemary Steak seasoning, 1 Dickey's Original Barbecue sauce, plus 1 FREE Beef Brisket rub.

“This holiday season we are excited to introduce two new chef curated boxes that include only the best premium meats that you can smoke and enjoy at home with family and friends!” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks, and Southern sides made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience.

