DealGecko is Offering Heavy Money-Saving Discounts for the Upcoming Holiday Season

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealGecko, the members-only discount club that provides access to huge money-saving discounts and deals, announces major discounts for the upcoming holiday season, saving shoppers hundreds and even thousands on holiday shopping and travel. DealGecko provides an easy, one-stop solution, offering all of its deals conveniently at the DealGecko website or the free app.

With the DealGecko Discount Club Membership, members gain:

Entertainment Club Access ($195 Value) This members-only club helps save money on entertainment like movies, dinner theaters, mini-golf, bowling, events, and more. Make lifelong memories by having more amazing experiences with friends and family.

Authorized Discounted Theme Park Tickets Membership ($239 Value) DealGecko is an authorized ticket seller to Walt Disney World and members can save with discounts at theme parks like Disneyland, Busch Gardens, Legoland and SeaWorld.

V.I.P. Hotel Discounts and Cash Back Club Access ($299 Value) This V.I.P. Membership Club gives members immediate access to discounts and cashback at over 850,000 hotels worldwide. Get cashback rewards and immediate discounts over major hotel booking sites.

Shopping Membership Club Access ($279 Value) This Members Access Club makes it simple to save big at retailers all across the U.S. and online. Members get immediate access to discounts shopping right where they live, across the U.S., online and when traveling.

Restaurant Club Access ($675 Value) This V.I.P. Membership Club makes it simple to save money at members' favorite restaurants.

Free Bonus: Personal V.I.P. Hotel Concierge ($199 Value) This personal hotel concierge is provided free for each and every trip members book as a DealGecko club member. Book hotel stays with greater peace of mind with concierge pre-arrival hotel confirmation and an agent available in seconds via phone.

Free Bonus: DealGecko App ($299 Value) The free DealGecko App available on Google Play and Apple App Store makes it a snap to find and use discounts near members immediately no matter where they go. They can use their location on the map to find nearby discounts on dining, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and hotels.

Free Bonus: Gecko Members Club ($995 Value) This free V.I.P. Club makes it simple to get immediate access to special limited-time discounts and giveaways to Disney World, Universal Studios and more in DealGecko's private Facebook group and through its members-only newsletter.

For a limited time, shoppers can unlock instant access now for just $9.99 per month. Sign up or learn more at http://dealgecko.com.

Millions of members worldwide are saving with access to hundreds of thousands of deals, discounts and cashback rewards not available to the public with discounts at brands including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Legoland, SeaWorld, Carnival, Costco, Target and many more. Members who take advantage of the program just a few times a week can easily save hundreds of dollars per month. Contact deals@dealgecko.com for additional information.

Most deals are reusable. Access deals on the app. Map location feature shows you deals near you. Book your hotels and travel right in the app or website.









