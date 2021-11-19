ResMed Elects Health Tech Leaders Desney Tan and John Hernandez to Its Board of Directors

Tan is vice president and managing director of Microsoft’s Health and Life Science R&D

Hernandez is Google’s head of clinical research, health economics, and outcomes research

Both leaders’ digital health experience at world-leading tech firms can help oversee ResMed’s strategy to improve 250 million lives in 2025

ResMed’s board increases from eight to ten directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it has elected Desney Tan and John Hernandez, both digital health leaders at world-leading tech companies, to its board of directors, during its annual stockholders’ meeting.

Desney Tan is vice president and managing director for Health and Life Science R&D at Microsoft, where he’s worked in various research roles since 2004. He is also an affiliate professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Washington since 2007, where he cofounded the National Science Foundation Center for Sensorimotor Neural Engineering and chaired its industry advisory board.

Tan is the named inventor on more than 100 granted patents, and author of numerous academic publications on topics relevant to ResMed’s long-term strategy such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and human-computer interaction. He serves as senior advisor and chief technologist to IntuitiveX, a medical device and life sciences innovation partner and catalyst, and as advisor to Proprio, which is developing an advanced surgical navigation platform. He also achieved the rank of Lieutenant in the Singapore Armed Forces over two-and-a-half years of active duty service, and still serves in its reserves.

Tan has a Ph.D in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

John Hernandez is clinical director and head of clinical research, health economics, and outcomes research at Google. Over the past 20 years, he has also led similar work at Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences), Abbott Laboratories, and Boston Scientific Corporation. Before those, he served in management and consulting roles at the RAND Corporation, Quintiles (now IQVIA), PwC, and the American Society of Internal Medicine. He currently serves on the board of Carmat, SA (ALCAR:PA), a French artificial heart company.

Hernandez has held teaching and advisory positions at Stanford University, Stanford Clinical Excellence Research Center, the University of Southern California, and the University of Washington; is widely published in scientific journals; and lectures frequently on topics relevant to ResMed’s long-term strategy such as digital health strategy, real-world evidence strategies, and value-based payment systems.

Hernandez has a Ph.D and Master’s in health policy from the RAND Graduate School in Santa Monica, Calif., and a Bachelor’s in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Both nominees bring diverse perspectives to ResMed’s board:

Dr. Tan has lived, worked, and led organizations across the globe. He is actively involved in Microsoft’s Global Diversity and Inclusion community (serving as ally, mentor, sponsor, initiative leader, etc.) as well as its Asian Employee Resource Group (promoting the heritage of Asian ethnicity by sharing cultures and languages, developing Asian leaders, and ensuring representation of diverse perspective in strategy, innovation, product development, and business operations).

Diversity and health equity considerations play an important role in Dr. Hernandez’s work at Google where he works closely with national experts in health diversity and product inclusion. Several of his recent initiatives have included specific objectives to promote health equity and improve access for vulnerable populations.

“We’re pleased to welcome Desney Tan and John Hernandez to ResMed’s Board,” said ResMed Founder and Board Chairman Peter Farrell. “We are fortunate to leverage their expertise in digital health and health economics outcomes research as we continue to expand our leadership in digital health and improve the lives of millions of people around the world.”

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

