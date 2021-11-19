Center for Allergy & Asthma of Georgia Partners with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians

Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, a leading investment bank to physician group practices, healthcare services and technology companies nationally, is pleased to announce it has served as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to the Center for Allergy and Asthma of Georgia (CAAG) in its partnership with Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA). The Cross Keys team, which has extensive experience with allergy transactions, included Victor Kalafa, Director, Chris Gammill, Senior Associate, and Matt Moore, Analyst.

Headquartered in Villa Rica, Georgia, CAAG specializes in providing exceptional healthcare to patients suffering from asthma, allergies, sinus problems, and related pulmonary conditions. The practice includes five board-certified physicians and ten clinical locations. Founded by Eugene Hurwitz, MD, in 2002, CAAG has continuously provided elite allergy care to an extensive patient base across the greater Atlanta area.

Dr. Hurwitz commented, "I am pleased to partner with SENTA and continue CAAG’s growth in Georgia with a highly motivated and focused team. SENTA’s growth model and significant commitment to the allergy and asthma markets, combined with their compassionate and quality approach to care, makes them the ideal partner."

“We are excited to expand further in Georgia, joining the resources of SENTA together with Dr. Hurwitz and the rest of the CAAG team. Dr. Hurwitz’s commitment to, and foresight in, delivering the highest quality of care and passion for his patients align perfectly with SENTA’s mission and vision,” said Adam Low, CEO of SENTA. “This collaboration not only expands the offering of specialized care available through SENTA-partnered practices geographically, but further serves our mission to support the provision of world-class, comprehensive ENT, allergy, and asthma care, while building an unrivaled practice environment for our doctors and staff.”

Victor Kalafa, Director at Cross Keys Capital, commented, "CAAG, through Dr. Hurwitz’s leadership, has a long-standing reputation for innovation and providing the highest quality care to patients and families in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. We were fortunate to have served as the exclusive advisor in their process of forming a partnership with another exceptional organization in SENTA."

Dr. Hurwitz noted, “Choosing a partner and consummating a transaction is an extremely important, and at times tedious, process. Amongst other things, the Cross Keys team was of great assistance in helping to identify the most appropriate partner for CAAG and navigating the many steps in completing this transaction.”

About SENTA Partners

Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Partners (SENTA) is a community of the southeast’s finest ENT and allergy specialists, working together to grow their practices while providing the best in clinical care. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to their partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For more information on SENTA, please visit: www.sentapartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners (SCP) is a healthcare-focused lower middle-market private equity fund that specializes in partnering with companies of between $5 and $100 million of revenue. SCP is focused on making control equity investments within the healthcare services, payor services, products, and distribution markets. Utilizing a proactive, research-led investment process, SCP’s approach is to support entrepreneurs with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge. SCP targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and acquisition growth. For more information on SCP, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm’s healthcare practice is the national frontrunner at representing private physician group practices. Their specialty expertise includes allergy, ENT, women’s health, ophthalmology & retina, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies in the burgeoning areas of healthcare AI, cost containment, education, and data and workflow process management.

The firm’s extensive experience and track record advising physician practices is unrivaled by any other middle market investment banking firm in the nation. Cross Keys and its principals have a proven track record, closing over 300 transactions in North America valued at over $3 billion. As a leader in the industry, Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 75 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital’s perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Jeanne Proia, Managing Director, at (954) 321-8287.