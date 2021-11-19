Saks X The RealReal Pop-Up to Open at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell

Exclusive Miami pop-up focused on one-of-a-kind jewelry and rare watches marks the first time

Saks Fifth Avenue has offered a consignment office and resale shop inside one of its stores

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—and Saks Fifth Avenue, the premier destination for luxury fashion, today announced the upcoming opening of the Saks x The RealReal Pop-Up at Saks Brickell on Friday, Nov. 26. The innovative retail collaboration marks the first time a luxury retailer has offered a consignment office and resale shop inside of one of its stores. At the pop-up, shoppers will have one-on-one access to The RealReal’s experts for complimentary valuations and consignment appointments. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to shop rare watches, coveted pieces and one-of-a-kind jewelry they can’t find at any other retail destination.

“We are thrilled to partner with The RealReal to bring this exclusive, first-of-its-kind pop-up experience to our customers just in time for the holiday season,” said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer at Saks. “This partnership gives our customers access to one-of-a-kind merchandise and services that make their lives easier, and is a perfect example of Saks’ commitment to delivering a personalized luxury shopping experience and serving our customers’ total needs.”

With this exclusive pop-up experience, The RealReal and Saks are driving participation in the circular economy, helping customers understand the lasting value of their jewelry and watch investments, and giving them the opportunity to sell pieces they no longer wear. To reward customers for recirculating their luxury items, every first-time consignor at the Saks x The RealReal Pop-Up at Saks Brickell will also receive a $100 Saks gift card.

“Partnering with Saks gives us the opportunity to bring more people into the circular economy, helping shoppers understand the lasting value of their luxury investments and shop sustainably for unique pieces that reflect their personal style,” explains Rati Sahi Levesque, President of The RealReal. “The ability to get insights and guidance from our experts is a core part of our store experience. We’re excited to bring that service to Saks customers and expand our presence in Miami.”

In celebration of the partnership and the upcoming Art Basel Miami, The RealReal is opening its highly anticipated Watch Vault, offering a selection of ultra-rare watches, available to view in-person at both the pop-up at Saks Brickell and The RealReal stores.

The Saks x TheRealReal Pop-Up is located on the second level of Saks Brickell at 81 SW 8th Street in Miami. It will be open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting Friday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Feb. 28. For more information, visit therealreal.com/saks .

About Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since 1924, it has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Saks Fifth Avenue's unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 24 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 18 retail locations, including our 15 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

