WPUR Expects To Close 3 Acquisitions In December To Drive Revenue In 2022

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company is on track to close three acquisitions in the month of December in conjunction with the company’s plans for 2022.

Two of the target acquisitions have been previously announced. WPUR plans to make strategic acquisitions of a water technology asset and a EV charging technology. The third acquisition is of a business with existing licenses and relationships to operate in Kenya and with existing contracts and assets.

WPUR points to the intended budget for EV charging stations as a clear indication that the company’s expansion into EV charging represents a large opportunity.

WPUR recently updated its decade old clean water operations and begun to trial new water delivery efficiencies and technologies in developing economic markets to be subsequently scaled for all global markets.

WPUR also recently announced its expansion into the electric utilities sector with a focus on bringing high-tech solutions to the EV charging sector.

WPUR is forecasting a recurring revenue model to begin generating and rapidly expanding revenue next year in 2022 by providing services in the electric utilities sector with an emphasis on the electric vehicle (EV) charging subsector, and the water technology sector with combined market values over $100 billion.

WPUR plans to trial, refine, and scale solutions for the water tech and EV charging markets to take global.

Look for key updates with additional details on WPUR’s pending acquisitions and contracts coming soon.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.