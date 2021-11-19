AB Staffing Solutions Announces Leadership Changes

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Staffing Solutions, LLC., a healthcare staffing agency, today announced the following leadership changes. Evan Burks is moving to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Evan has been the current President of AB Staffing for the last 10 years and is looking forward to continuing to grow AB Staffing as a leader in the healthcare staffing industry. Lance Schugg has been promoted to President. Lance has been with AB Staffing for 14 years, most recently in the position of Chief Administrative Officer. Adam Boxberger will now serve as Senior Vice President of Operations. Adam has been with AB Staffing for almost four years and has 10 years of healthcare staffing experience.

AB Staffing Solutions is a healthcare staffing agency that works with hospitals and facilities across the nation to provide them with allied, nursing, advanced practice, and locums providers. Over the past 18 months, AB Staffing has deployed thousands of providers throughout the United States, including RNs, physicians, respiratory therapists, and others, who have provided clinical support to healthcare facilities that are battling COVID staffing shortages.

For more info. about AB Staffing Solutions, please visit www.abstaffing.com or call 888.515.3900.

