Segway-Ninebot Debuts The New eKickScooter F Series - F25, F30, and F40

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic service industries, launched a brand-new F series eKickScooters. The new series of electric vehicles consists of three models – F25, F30, F40. After a successful IndieGogo campaign backed by hundreds of people, the F series is now officially available in the USA and Canada just in time for the holiday season. The new and improved kickscooters offer comfortable, smooth, and safe rides. The F series by Segway-Ninebot is where fashion meets technology.

The state-of-the-art electric kickscooters demonstrate the latest and greatest offered by Segway-Ninebot and come equipped with plenty of intelligent technology. The F25 and F30 are budget-friendly electric kickscooters, and the F40 is the flagship model offering the most extended range and fastest max speed.

All three models included in the new F series come with 10-inch pneumatic tires, electronic disk brakes, and a quick folding system that allows riders to move freely in any space and environment. The new members of the Segway-Ninebot family are recommended for everyone 14 years or older who wishes to take advantage of the most advanced electric scooters offered by Segway-Ninebot.

Elevated Riding Experience – the exceptional speed of both F25 and F30 enables riders to enjoy the ride to the fullest. The F25 and F30 deliver a speed up to 15.5 mph. In addition, the 300W output provides plenty of torque-on-demand, helping riders conquer up to 15% grade slope. The flagship F40 comes with an even higher output – a 350 W nominal power allowing 18.6 miles per hour max speed.

Long-range – all-new F series models come equipped with high-capacity batteries providing impressive range capabilities. The budget-friendly F25 comes with a 12.4-mile range; the F30 has an approximate 18.6-mile range; and the flagship model F40 can run for nearly 25 miles without a charge.

Three Riding Modes – all three F25, F30, and F40 electric vehicles allow riders to easily switch between different riding modes - Eco, Standard, and Sports. It only takes two clicks on the intuitive LED dashboard to enable riders to change the mode when needed quickly.

Regenerative Braking System – the new scooters take advantage of an integrated regenerative braking system that turns the scooter into an electric vehicle powered by electricity and recycled energy from riding. Energy is collected from regenerative braking and efficiently distributed during rides.

Mobile App – the Segway-Ninebot app connects via Bluetooth and helps riders monitor riding status and data, locks the kickscooter, and upgrades the firmware.

Built-In Front LED Light – all F-series scooters come equipped with an upgraded 2.5w high-brightness LED light designed to illuminate the path ahead of the rider and increase riders’ visibility to others around them.

Anti-skid Water Grooves on Tire Surface – enhanced with polymer lining and wear-resistant tread, the F Series offers an elevated riding experience with the combination of comfort and endurance to increase safety while riding.

“The attention to detail in all three new electric kickscooters is awe-inspiring,” said Tom Hebert, VP Sales and Marketing at Segway-Ninebot. “The handle grip with bionic design makes sure riders experience comfortable grip feeling throughout the whole ride without residual sweat. The tactile metal parts provide a modern appearance, and the thick fully-enclosed footboard provides additional padding for the riders’ feet and reduces the vibration, ensuring a comfortable ride. Every part used in those scooters confirms that they are not only functional and fun, but are also durable. Even though the frame is made of steel and the scooters come with a robust body able to withstand bad weather and heavy use, those scooters are fashionable items users can ride with pride.”

The F series was Segway-Ninebot’s tenth successful IndieGogo campaign. The launch of the new F series electric vehicles comes after a string of hugely successful product launches in 2021. Earlier this year, Segway-Ninebot brought to life the company’s most innovative electric bike Segway-Ninebot C80, the Segway for children called S Kids, and Mecha Kit – a tech innovation that helps thrill-seekers transform almost any short-distance vehicle into an electric Mecha.

The new Segway-Ninebot F25 is exclusively offered at Target and comes with an MSRP of $499.99. The F30 and F40 eKickScooters are available on Segway-Nineboy’s official store for MSRP $649.99 and MSRP $769.99.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise leading the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, and quickly became the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is a Beijing-based intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator that originated in 2012 and focuses on integrating R&D, production, sales, and service. Segway and Ninebot merged in 2015 and formed Segway-Ninebot. At present, the company’s businesses are operating worldwide, with its most significant subsidiaries being in Los Angeles, Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin. Segway-Ninebot products are offered in more than 80 countries.

