Seizing Spot Market Opportunity, CleanSpark Secures More Bitcoin Mining Machines for Immediate Delivery

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced the purchase of an additional 2,597 units of the Antminer S19 bitcoin (BTC) mining machines.

Delivery of the machines is scheduled to be immediate, adding to the 2,711 rigs already purchased and scheduled for delivery this month. These orders are expected to substantially add to the Company’s hashrate over the coming weeks.

CleanSpark employs a sustainable business strategy of converting a portion of its BTC holdings to fund operations and expansion, with a goal of limiting shareholder dilution.

“We continue to take advantage of favorable pricing in the spot market to purchase machines as opportunities present themselves, rather than locking up capital for long periods of time, while we use the standard strategy of future delivery contracts,” said Zach Bradford, CEO and President.

The Company currently operates more than 12,800 miners, providing a hashrate of 1.3 EH/s.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations .

