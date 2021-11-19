WisdomTree Expands Global Digital Assets Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, announced today the expansion of its global digital assets team.



The team focuses on existing and new investment products, indexes and strategies that provide exposure to crypto assets, along with new blockchain-enabled products and services across global markets. With the recent additions, WisdomTree now has a dedicated team of twelve professionals across the U.S., U.K., and Ireland focused exclusively on technology, compliance, legal, product, marketing, research and education, related to digital assets, blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi).

“WisdomTree is focused on digital assets on a number of levels, including our ETPs in Europe and new product development globally. We are embracing ‘responsible DeFi’ that upholds the foundational principles of regulation in this innovative and quickly evolving space,” said Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree Founder and CEO. “We’re a company rooted in innovation and transparency, and we see 'responsible DeFi’ as the next chapter for us and the broader financial services industry as a whole.”

Included in the recent new hires is John Davidson, joining as WisdomTree’s new Global Head of Financial Crimes, focused on anti-money laundering (AML) and regulatory compliance. Before joining WisdomTree, ﻿John held a similar title at E*TRADE and was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley. Prior to that, he spent 19 years as an enforcement attorney and AML policy specialist at the Office of Thrift Supervision, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. John frequently serves as a speaker at global AML conferences and at examiner training schools.

“We are committed to building innovative products that aim to deliver a better and consumer-first user experience in this space,” said Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree. “Expanding our team with hires like John, combined with continued investment in areas such as compliance infrastructure, allows us to pave the way for continued mainstream adoption of digital assets and DeFi.”

Ryan Louvar, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business and Legal Affairs, Digital Assets, added: “Whether through ETFs, digital assets or DeFi, WisdomTree will continue to be a trusted provider of innovative products and services guided by proactive regulatory collaboration.”

The digital assets team expansion comes amid a variety of related WisdomTree initiatives including: WisdomTree’s Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) becoming the first ETF to provide exposure to crypto assets through bitcoin futures; the continued success of Bitcoin and Ether ETPs in Europe; the firm’s collaboration with OnRamp and Gemini to support a new digital asset variable annuity product by Federal Life through the development of our +Crypto model portfolio; our investment in Securrency, Inc., the blockchain-based financial services infrastructure provider with respect to regulated funds and tokenized assets; and various digital asset and blockchain-related regulatory filings and applications pending in the U.S.

