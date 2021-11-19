Explosive Growth Launches Kraspharma Into REMEDIUM TOP-5

Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) reports that PJSC Kraspharma at the end of 2020 entered the TOP-5 of the most dynamic and largest pharmaceutical companies in Russia for 2020, showing incredible growth rates with a net profit increase of 220.9% compared to 2019. Specifically, Kraspharma went from $5,563,056 (USD) at the end of 2019 to $17,853,905 at the end of 2020. The growth was featured in the ratings by the authoritative Russian industry publication "Remedium", published in Q3 of 2021.



Remedium's ratings are calculated based on the annual financial statements of 90 companies representing the largest pharmaceutical companies in the country. Remedium’s ratings only include profitable businesses. According to these standards, PJSC Kraspharma entered the top five largest companies in terms of gross profit growth dynamics, outpacing the long-term leaders of this rating by ten times. The company also entered the TOP-30 of the largest pharmaceutical companies in terms of gross profit, retaining its position since 2019.

Also, according to the monthly monitoring of the Russian pharmaceutical market compiled by DSM Group, for the first nine months of 2020 PJSC Kraspharma entered the TOP-5 rating of manufacturers of antibacterial agents for systemic use. During the reporting period, PJSC Kraspharma increased the volume of sold antibiotics by more than 40%. For more details see:

