Information Analysis Approved for Uplisting of Common Stock to NASDAQ

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (“IAI” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:IAIC) announced today that the Company's common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company anticipates trading to begin on November 26, 2021 under the ticker symbol "IAIC". The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets quotation system on the OTCBB until trading commences on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



"Uplisting to The Nasdaq Capital Market is another important milestone in IAI's transformation into a leading provider of Zero Trust technology to commercial and government customers and in our efforts to build long-term shareholder value," said Jamie Benoit, CEO of IAI. "Moving to the Nasdaq gives our shares exposure to a broader range of investors, improves the liquidity of our common stock, and enhances our Company’s profile.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology products and services company. The Company historically specializes in software conversions, systems modernization and security.

In August 2021, IAI appointed Jamie Benoit to lead a corporate transformation of IAI into a provider of Zero Trust technology solutions to commercial and government organizations.

