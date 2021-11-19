Ultimate Medical Academy Names Three New Board of Trustees Members

Tampa, FL, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, today announced three esteemed individuals are joining the UMA Board of Trustees -- Mr. Hugh Campbell, Ms. Karen Mincey and Dr. Saundra Wall Williams.

“I join the entire UMA team in welcoming these three incredible individuals to our Board of Trustees,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “Hugh, Karen and Saundra share our common passion for helping students reach new levels in their education and new pathways to careers in healthcare.”

Effective today, Campbell, Mincey and Williams will join the now 11-member board of trustees and will lend expertise in technology, healthcare and education to help advance UMA’s mission and vision with a focus on student outcomes and healthcare employer partnerships.

Hugh Campbell is Founder and President of AC4S Technologies, a hybrid cloud solutions provider. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector to the UMA board, which recognizes that technology and digital transformation are continuously vital to making educational opportunities more accessible to non-traditional learners. Campbell also serves as Chairman of the CEO Council of Tampa and as a member of the Board of Trustees of BayCare Health System. He spent 10 years on active duty as a Communications Officer in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He also holds a Master of Science degree from Golden Gate University.

For more than 17 years, Karen Mincey has worked as the Vice President of Information Technology and Telecommunications and Chief Information Officer for TECO Energy. Deeply involved in the community, Mincey also serves on the Advisory Group for the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, as well as the University of South Florida Electrical Engineering’s Industrial Advisory Board. She is also serving as a Corporate Board Member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay. In 2020, Mincey was named as a Tampa Bay Business Journal “CIO of the Year” honoree. Ms. Mincey has acquired national recognition for her business acumen and leadership abilities. In 2010, Ms. Mincey joined Oprah Winfrey as one the 75 most powerful women in business, according to Black Enterprise. Ms. Mincey holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Orleans and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University New Orleans.

Dr. Saundra Wall Williams is a national leader in corporate technology governance and leadership development. She serves as the CEO of WMS Corporation, a professional development, consulting and training company that supports emerging and established women in technology leadership through mentorship and coaching. She retired as Senior Vice President and Chief of Technology for the 58 community colleges of the North Carolina Community College System. Dr. Williams is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University in the Department of Educational Leadership, Policy and Human Development. She was named North Carolina Chief Information Officer of the Year and North Carolina’s Technology Woman of the Year. Dr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science degree and Doctor of Education in Adult and Community College Education from North Carolina State University. She also has a Master of Divinity from Regent University. She is a certified Chief Information Officer with the State of North Carolina through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Operating since 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA is an organization serving a diverse student population by offering hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports learners through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 10,000 students and more than 69,000 alumni nationwide.

“Now more than ever, we need to bring skilled, ready and enthusiastic graduates into the healthcare sector that so desperately needs them,” said UMA Board of Trustees Chair Darlyne Bailey, Ph.D. “UMA’s students bring a wealth of real-life experiences and tenacity to this urgent challenge. The deep expertise and proven leadership that these three new trustees bring to our board will help us elevate those graduates to careers where they are needed most. We are thrilled to welcome Karen, Saundra, and Hugh!”

To learn more about UMA’s healthcare programs, visit https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

