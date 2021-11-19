Webscale and MageMojo Sign Strategic Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the cloud platform for modern commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with MageMojo, a leading cloud hosting platform for Adobe Magento-powered stores. The partnership will see Webscale become the exclusive cloud delivery partner for MageMojo customers, providing deep visibility and control over the security, performance and availability of their storefronts. Under the terms of the agreement, MageMojo’s Stratus MaaS platform will be rebranded as Webscale Stratus.



“This partnership will bring MageMojo’s industry-defining hosting technology and support to other platforms outside the Adobe Magento ecosystem, while providing us with the resources we need to accelerate global expansion,” said Eric V. Hileman, CEO of MageMojo. “The vision of the Webscale team aligns perfectly with our own and we’re excited to get started.”



In addition to its enterprise-class cloud delivery platform, joint customers will have access to Webscale’s CloudEDGE range of products that bring must-have technologies to online businesses on any ecommerce platform. These include solutions for the rapid deployment of headless environments and PWAs, automated image management, as well as the CloudEDGE CDN designed to address the high performance needs of ecommerce businesses, particularly around Core Web Vitals and mobile image delivery.

Sonal Puri, CEO of Webscale, said: “The MageMojo team has built a strong business in the small to mid-market segment, and our goal is to help them continue to grow while expanding our leadership in retail. By leveraging the Webscale platform, with its end to end automation and industry-leading features, and with the support of our team of DevOps qualified, cloud-certified support engineers, we look forward to delivering world-class modern commerce experiences to our joint customers.”



Webscale is powering modern commerce with a SaaS platform that leverages distributed systems, cloud, automation, machine learning, and DevOps protocols to address the needs of growing brands. With use cases across a variety of ecommerce platforms and architectures, Webscale simplifies the deployment and day to day management of storefronts, including headless and progressive web application infrastructure, and across any self-hosted or fully hosted commerce cloud. Deployed in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands including Dollar General, Unilever, Swarovski, Olympus, Regal Cinemas and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries. Webscale has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For over a decade, MageMojo has provided merchants, developers and agencies with the most powerful, reliable, and feature-rich cloud delivery in the world. Created from realizing a solid need in the market, MageMojo has provided a unique offering specifically and solely aimed at optimizing commerce. With this unparalleled history of support excellence, MageMojo’s commerce expertise expands to all corners of the globe. Today’s Stratus MaaS solution is a perfect example of their commitment to success.

