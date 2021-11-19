SES Foam, LLC Welcomes Edward F. Cassidy, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer

SPRING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SES Foam LLC is excited to announce Edward F. Cassidy, Ph.D., as our new Chief Operating Officer. Charles Valentine, who has served as COO and President for 12 years, will continue as President and CEO.

Ed Cassidy brings more than 40 years of technical experience in the polyurethanes industry, with direct, industrial, hands-on experience in Research and Development Technical Management and Chemical Plant/Pilot Plant roles in the Polyurethane, Chemical and Polymer Science Industries.

A graduate of the prestigious Polymer Institute of the Jesuit University of Detroit (now University of Detroit Mercy), Ed worked directly under Dr. Kurt C. Frisch, thesis advisor and second inductee into the Polyurethanes Hall of Fame after Dr. Otto Bayer. In 2020, Ed received the Senior Industry Expert Award from the Nine Sigma Open Innovation Council (OIC) and is a 2021 Candidate for the same award.

"Ed's addition to our already strong team is a true commitment by the SES board to support the growth of SES in the urethane industry," said Charles Valentine. "Ed's experience fits perfectly with SES's commitment to innovation and customer support. We are confident that with Ed's support, SES will continue to lead the industry in spray foam technology."

"Joining SES Foam LLC at this period in time has the same level of thrill and excitement as being handed a ticket for a trip to space from Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson," said Ed Cassidy. "Seeing the tremendous growth of SES over the past few years, learning of SES's future plans and now witnessing, firsthand, the skills and competence of the entire SES team, I am both honored and motivated to contribute to SES's continued success."

Ed most recently served as Global R&D Senior Director of Polymer Science at Boral Industries in San Antonio, Texas, with a focus on transformational innovation. Prior history includes roles as Global Process Development Engineering Director, Global Strategic Sourcing Director, and VP of Global R&D for Sealed Air Corporation (SAC).

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Ed is proud to call Texas home, adding, "If I was born in Texas, I never would have left Texas." He and his wife, Judith, live on North Padre Island in Corpus Christi. Ed's storied background has taken him all over the U.S. and Europe, namely Everberg, Belgium, where he spent 12 years as the Polyurethane New Business Development Manager for Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) and where his daughter and two grandchildren reside.

A writer with five published books to his name, Ed also enjoys traveling, boating, fishing, and hiking.

About SES Foam

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, with service to key MSAs and regions within NAFTA and key overseas markets, SES is committed to product quality, manufacturing excellence, and providing first-class customer service. SES takes pride in customer support and partnership with a focus on profit growth for our customers. For more information, contact SES Foam at info@sesfoam.com.

