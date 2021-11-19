Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Speaks with Roku’s CFO: We are the operating system for television, not the competition

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had clear messages:



With regard to Apple, Amazon, and Google: “They all are optimizing their mobile ecosystem, not the TV ecosystem. And as a result, it's still cheaper to build a Roku TV because we have the only purpose-built operating system for TV.”



The company sees more advertising dollars coming over to Roku from traditional TV.



Further, the company is seeing its total addressable market expand.



There is increasing evidence that digital first advertisers are moving over to Roku as well. These advertisers, that have been focused on performance-oriented marketing as well as social media spend, including small/medium sized businesses, are moving over to Roku and they’re leveraging its One View platform.



That type of performance-oriented spend on the OneView platform nearly tripled for the quarter.

In a far-ranging interview with the CFO, we discussed the future of the business and streaming video.

