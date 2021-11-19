Post-stabilisation announcement

English Estonian

This notice is published with reference to the initial public offering of the shares of Enefit Green AS (the “Company”) and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s prospectus registered on 4 October 2021 and the pricing statement published on 15 October 2021.

The Company hereby gives notice that Swedbank AS, acting as stabilising manager, undertook no stabilisation transactions during the stabilising period in relation to the following securities:





Company: Enefit Green AS Securities: Ordinary Shares Trading Venue: Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Stabilisation Period Start Date: 21 October 2021 Stabilisation Period End Date: 19 November 2021





Further enquiries:

Mihkel Torim

mihkel.torim@swedbank.ee

+372 888 8355