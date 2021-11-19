Renavotio, Inc. (RIII) secures $300,000 sale medical glove sale and Increases PPE Inventory In preparation for the Winter season and potential Covid Surge

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”), an infrastructure investment company focused on opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, ISP, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, announced it has secured an initial order of $300,000 from an overseas client of medical examination gloves and has increased its on hand inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) in preparation for the upcoming winter season and potential Covid surge.

The Company has been increasing its inventory levels of other essential PPE such as gowns, and 100% nitrile medical examination gloves. The Company is focused on both made in the USA products and overseas factory direct partnerships with multiple Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) providers of masks, gowns, and gloves. These are the primary tools used by frontline medical provers and is the main source of protection for emergency and recovery workers.

Even as the Biden administration is preparing to roll out coronavirus vaccines for children, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, indicated her agency would not be changing its guidance that all teachers, students and staff wear masks in schools.

Billy Robinson, the CEO and Chairman of Renavotio commented, "Renavotio stands ready to provide face masks and other protective products for schools, students, businesses and medical facilities this upcoming winter season. The Company anticipated a potential surge in demand over the winter months and thus positioned inventories in its medical supply division to fulfill any potential orders as they come in."

About Renavotio, Inc.

Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) an infrastructure investment company focused on opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, ISP, utility construction, utility management, the internet of all things, “(IoT”), water, waste management technology, and related industries. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Renavotio Infratech, Inc. (“RII”), includes business and acquisition strategies concentrating on medical protective equipment and infrastructure with utility construction and consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long-term savings, utilizing smart-utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These platforms capture utility data from hand-held GPS devices or in-place sensors, with planned use of drones to identify waste contamination, leak detection, and topographic underground utility installation planning. RII’s wholly owned subsidiary, Utility Management Corp, is a holding company focused on infrastructure, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water and waste management technology, and related industries. Utility Management Corp’s subsidiary, Utility Management and Construction (UMCCO) is an engineering and smart utility management company that provides a one-stop solution to rural communities to reduce the consumption of electricity, data, natural gas, and water utilities for commercial, industrial and municipal end users. UMCCO’s unique approach creates immediate bottom-line savings for its clients, by providing engineering, planning, permitting and installation through their second wholly owned subsidiary, Cross-Bo Construction, which specializes in water, sewer, Telcom, and 5G design and installation, establishing a long-term value proposition while also achieving respective sustainability goals. www.umcco.com.

