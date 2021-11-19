Core States Group Announces Addition of Bernardon, a Full-Service Architecture, Interior Design, and Landscape Architecture Firm

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core States Group, a leading national provider of architecture, engineering, construction, and signage services, today announced that Bernardon, one of the top 10 largest architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture firms in the Philadelphia region, has agreed to join the Core States Group of Companies. The partnership became effective on Monday, Nov. 15.

Established in 1973, Bernardon brings comprehensive design services to a mix of clients in the civic/cultural, corporate, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, industrial/warehousing, multifamily/mixed-use, retail, senior living, and single-family markets. Core States Group's fully integrated practices and nationwide capabilities, combined with Bernardon's experience, will expand the service offerings and geographic reach of this new multi-disciplinary partnership.

"As Core States Group continues to grow and position itself to better serve clients, the addition of the Bernardon team will diversify our client portfolio," stated David Dugan, President of Core States Group. "Our integrated model and ability to serve clients nationwide are major differentiators, and our partnership with Bernardon will strengthen that."

"We are thrilled to be part of such a diverse organization with the ability to now reach coast to coast," said Neil Liebman, AIA, President of Bernardon and successor to Kerry Haber, AIA, who continues as part of the firm's leadership team. "This new relationship will create an end-to-end partner for our clients, allowing us to work together on all aspects of their project."

About Core States Group: Core States Group is a professional service firm providing in-house architecture, engineering (civil, structural, MEP), program management, construction management, energy, signage and banded environments, and technology services. With 17 offices across North America, Core States Group designs, builds, and manages national and regional programs for private corporations throughout a variety of markets, including restaurant, retail, financial, fueling, and energy. For more information, visit www.core-states.com.

Media Contact:

Joanna Arfsten, Marketing Manager

Core States Group

813.867.3742

jarfsten@core-states.com

