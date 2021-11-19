November 19, 2021

Announcement no. 22



New composition of the management board of BioPorto A/S

With reference to announcement nos. 16 and 17 regarding the appointment of Anthony Pare and Neil A. Goldman as, respectively, new CEO and CFO of BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto”), the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that they both will join the management board of BioPorto with effect from 20 November 2021. Simultaneously, Peter Mørch Eriksen will step down from the management board, but will continue to support the company both on a full time basis until end of January 2022 and as a member of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, Investor relations, BioPorto A/S, +45 61 68 77 79

e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

