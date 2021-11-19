Minnie’s Food Pantry to Host Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway-Feeding 10,000

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnie’s Food Pantry, with the help of over 200 volunteers, will bring the red-carpet experience to Plano, TX and host the 14th annual turkey giveaway to distribute turkeys and trimmings to prepare complete Thanksgiving meals to North Texas families in need.



WHAT: Minnie’s Food Pantry’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 20 | 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

WHERE: Minnie’s Food Pantry | 661 18th St., Plano, TX

On Saturday, November 20th, Minnie’s Food Pantry will host our 14th Annual Feeding 10,000 Thanksgiving Giveaway, made possible in support from USAA, HEB, DeDe McGuire Foundation, McDonalds of North Texas and other community partners! With over 4,000 families registered, volunteers have put in over 1,846 hours of work and have been preparing the Thanksgiving meal boxes for over 3 weeks to ensure that every family in need of a holiday meal receives the items needed to prepare and enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones. Live music will be provided by Emerald City Band and Dallas Mavericks Dancers and ManiAACS will be present to entertain the families as they drive through the contactless giveaway.

“Minnie’s Food Pantry has been the leading food pantry in North Texas, our Feeding 10,000 has grown so much that we have partnered with the City of Plano to close lanes and secure the area. WAZE will be updating traffic during the event and this year we will distribute radical hope, love and complete meals just as my mother, Ms. Minnie would have wanted us to. We have served over 17.5 million meals since inception and we appreciate all of our volunteers, donors and supporters that have allowed us to continue our mission and serve our community.”-Dr. Cheryl Jackson, Founder, Minnie’s Food Pantry.

MEDIA: Dr. Cheryl Jackson, Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry will be on site. Video and photography opportunities are available. Please contact: (214)697-3911 or (214)734-2552 or via email: Zoya@MinniesFoodPantry.org

ABOUT MINNIE’S FOOD PANTRY: Minnie’s Food Pantry (MFP) is a Plano, Texas based nonprofit organization that aims to reduce hunger by providing healthy meals, educational resources and red-carpet treatment to children and families in need. Founded on April 1, 2008, by Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson, in honor of her mother, Pastor Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing, Minnie’s Food Pantry has since provided over 17.5 million meals to families living in low income/food insecure households. As an award-winning non-profit organization and one of the largest food pantries in Collin County, Minnie’s Food Pantry has brought light to the issue of food insecurity on both a local and national platform, having been recognized as the leading food pantry in North Texas and the #1 Charity in DFW year after year. Through supplemental food assistance, educational resources and support from the community, Minnie’s Food Pantry has changed the stigma associated with “hunger”, providing a red-carpet experience to every individual we serve and further reducing hunger by expanding into schools across the nation. Additional information about Minnie’s Food Pantry can be found by visiting www.MinniesFoodPantry.org, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MinniesFoodPantry, and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MinniesPantry.

For more program and sponsorship information, please email info@minniesfoodpantry.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8c0f8b3-d19b-4fe6-85b9-d74c3dbb3de4

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.



