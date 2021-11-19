Trust and Inspire: HMG Strategy Signs Epic Partnership with Stephen M.R. Covey, Bestselling Author of The Speed of Trust

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce the formation of a unique partnership with Stephen M.R. Covey, The New York Times and Wall St. Journal bestselling author of The Speed of Trust.



Covey, who is the world’s foremost expert on leadership and trust and is who is authoring a new book entitled Trust and Inspire: How Truly Great Leaders Unleash Greatness in Others which will be published in April 2022, will be speaking at multiple in-person events and custom workshops hosted by HMG Strategy across North America in 2022. Covey will share his insights on how business technology executives who inspire employees and foster an environment of trust can stimulate a collaborative culture that sparks innovation and drives exceptional business outcomes.

“I’ve been collaborating with Stephen for the past year, and it has indisputably been one of the best partnerships of my professional career,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Stephen’s brilliant and timely focus around the importance of delivering inspirational and trustworthy leadership with the C-suite, the Board of Directors and with employees in a work-from-anywhere environment is spot on. Stephen will help the business technology executives in the HMG community find their True North, to better understand their purpose or ‘Why’ and help tech leaders to discover why trust is the single most powerful economic driver in the modern enterprise.”

In addition to the HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summits, HMG Strategy’s CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) meetings and other forums that he will be speaking at in 2022, Stephen M.R. Covey will also be authoring the forward to Hunter Muller’s 7th book, ‘The Top 100 Tech Leaders: How the World’s Best Technology Executives Reimagine, Reinvent, Innovate and Disrupt the 21st Century Enterprise and Drive Phenomenal Business Growth to Achieve Winning Results in Challenging Times.’

“I’m thrilled and honored to have my friend Stephen write the forward to my next book on the bold leadership characteristics of the world’s top business technology executives who are leading passionately and authentically into the C-suite and with the Board with fresh business models and go-to-market strategies that are enabling their companies to win in the marketplace,” said Muller.

To learn more about Stephen M.R. Covey, click here.

To view Stephen M.R. Covey’s testimonial about the power of the HMG executive leadership community, click here.

To learn more about upcoming HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summits where Stephen M.R. Covey will be speaking, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s CELA program, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Research Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b6577a-3724-4a68-8d65-4fd7a7820916