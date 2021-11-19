CHD Board Chair Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Book ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ Hits #1 on Amazon Bestseller List

Washington, DC, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times bestselling author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s latest book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” ranked #1 today on Amazon’s bestseller list, after debuting at #2 on Tuesday, November 16, the day the book was released.

“Books might literally be the last bastion of free speech in America,” said Kennedy, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) board chair and lead counsel. “They can’t be easily erased, deleted, canceled, or disappeared.”

“The Real Anthony Fauci” chronicles Dr. Fauci’s tenure at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and sheds light on previously little-known experiments using animals and orphaned children that have sparked outrage in the public.

The book recounts recent NIAID experiments performed on beagle puppies. U.S. Representative Nancy Mace and a bi-partisan coalition of Congressmen described the experiments as ”cruel” in a recent letter to Dr. Fauci. Social media has picked up on these experiments as #AvengeTheBeagles and #ProtectOurChildren are trending.

"The Real Anthony Fauci" is also in the #1 spot on the Kindle books bestseller list. The hardcover version is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, IndieBound, Bookshop.org, Target, Walmart, Books-A-Million and at independent booksellers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Kennedy is available for interviews.

###

Children's Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.