The Judge Group COO Katy Wiercinski, Recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Katy Wiercinski has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list. In its seventh year, the list highlights 100 women from America and 50 globally who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies.



Katy has been a pillar of The Judge Group and a leader in the industry for over 40 years. Her work has helped lead the company from a regional staffing firm to an international global services firm operating in over 30 offices in three countries. Over the past two years, she has helped lead Judge through the challenges presented by the pandemic with a focus on the safety and well-being of Judge’s entire workforce. Additionally, her work on diversity, equity, and inclusion has resulted in new policies and practices that advocate for Judge employees.

“It’s an honor to be included on SIA’s Global 150 list alongside so many other accomplished women in the staffing industry,” said Katy Wiercinski, COO of The Judge Group. “I am humbled to be recognized as a leader in the industry, but I am most proud of what we have been able to accomplish here at Judge. Over the past several years, we have strived to create a work environment that puts our employees first and focuses on their well-being.”

“Katy has been a highly respected and valued leader at Judge for over 40 years,” said Martin Judge, III, CEO, The Judge Group. “To see her recognized for her hard work, dedication to the company, and as a pillar of the staffing community is great moment for Judge.”

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. To learn more, visit www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in technology, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 10,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries. Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Staffing Industry Analysis (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions, Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem. Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services.

